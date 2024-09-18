Tata Power Arm Wins Order For 400-MW Green Energy Project In Maharashtra

Tata Power Co.'s subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd., has received a Letter of Award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co., for the development of a 400 megawatt wind-solar hybrid project in Maharashtra.

The LoA includes an original contracted capacity of 200 MW, along with a greenshoe option for an additional contracted capacity of 200 MW, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday.

This project is the largest renewable energy project in Maharashtra till date for Tata Power Renewable Energy, as per the filing.