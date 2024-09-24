Tata Power Share Price Rises As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage with 'Buy' Rating

Tata Power share price rose nearly 3% on Tuesday after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the company, naming it a top pick in the Indian power sector. The brokerage set a target price of Rs 530, with a 'buy' rating that reflects a potential upside of 19%.

The brokerage highlighted Tata Power's diversified operations and scalability as key growth drivers. The company is undergoing a multi-year business transformation, with plans to allocate 45% of its capital expenditure from fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2027 to renewable energy projects.

This strategic shift is expected to increase the share of core earnings from 40% to 90% over the same period, according to the note.

In their report, Motilal Oswal also discussed broader trends in the Indian power sector, estimating an investment opportunity of Rs 40 lakh crore over the next decade. This potential includes Rs 34 lakh crore in firm capital expenditure and Rs 8 lakh crore in optionality, with generation, transmission, and smart metering accounting for 86%, 10%, and 4% of this investment, respectively.