Tata Motors Demerger: A Story Of More Than A Sum Of Parts, In Charts

A car is more than the sum of its parts and the company that makes it. At least that’s what Tata Motors Ltd. believes now.

India’s biggest carmaker by market value is seeking a demerger of its trucking and car-making businesses into two listed entities in an attempt to unlock value and turn net debt-free.

The commercial-vehicle business and its related investments will be housed in one entity, while the other will include passenger cars, electric vehicles and luxury cars under the Jaguar Land Rover brand, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The demerger—a proposal for which will be presented before the board of directors in the coming months—is likely to be completed in 12–15 months, subject to statutory approvals.

Shareholders of Tata Motors will continue to have identical shareholding in both the listed entities, the filing stated, and it’ll be business as usual after the demerger.