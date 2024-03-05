Tata Motors Shares Hit Record Even As Analysts Do Not See Immediate Valuation Boost

Even as Tata Motors Ltd.'s shares rose to a record high after its proposal to split the passenger and commercial vehicle units, analysts say that the spinoff is unlikely to boost valuations in the short term.

The demerger into two separate listed companies may not result in any immediate change in the street’s valuation approach, according to Nomura. This is because commercial vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover and passenger vehicle divisions are already "well run and have good disclosures".

The research firm, however, sees the two businesses pursuing their respective strategies with greater freedom in the medium term.

Investec also does not foresee a "significant impact on the valuation". According to JPMorgan, however, the demerger might lead to better value discovery.

The move is aimed at unlocking value as the company's EV push will require more investments, analysts told NDTV Profit after the announcement. Passenger vehicles, including British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, accounted for 79% of the company's Rs 3,41,544 crore revenue in FY23, while commercial vehicles contributed 21%.

For every share held in Tata Motors, investors will get one share each of the new listed entities.

"This is a part of the ongoing process that street has already identified the potential of the individual business," said Abhishek Gaoshinde, deputy vice presidente of research at Sharekhan told NDTV Profit. "Each business will stand on its own merit and provide sufficient flexibility to investors, ensuring that no business acts as a burden on others."

Ajay Srivastava, managing director at Dimensions Consulting believes this to be a great move and a good news for retail investor. "Once they spilt we will see the real value of the business. The real re-rating will happen in the PV vehicle space," he said.