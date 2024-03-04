Tata Motors To Spin Off Car, Truck Units Into Separate Listed Companies

Tata Motors Ltd. has approved a proposal to split the company into two separate listed entities for passenger and commercial vehicles as it looks to boost growth and improve accountability.

For every share held in Tata Motors, investors will get one share each of the new listed entities, an exchange filing said on Monday. "The demerger will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement."

This move will empower both entities to pursue their respective strategies to deliver higher growth with greater agility while reinforcing accountability, the company said.

Passenger vehicles, including British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, accounted for 79% of the company's Rs 3,41,544 crore revenue in FY23, while commercial vehicles contributed 21%.