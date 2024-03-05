Value Unlocking Is At The Core Of Tata Motors’ Demerger Plan

Tata Motors Ltd. is seeking to split its passenger and commercial vehicle businesses into two listed companies as India’s most valuable automaker looks to unlock value and turn debt-free over the next couple of years.

The CV business and its related investments will be housed in one entity, while the other will include passenger cars, electric vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The demerger proposal—which will be presented to the board of directors in the coming months and subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals—is likely to be completed in 12–15 months.

Shareholders of Tata Motors will continue to have identical shareholding in both the listed entities, the filing stated, and it’ll be business as usual post-demerger.

“The three automotive business units are now operating independently and are delivering consistent performance,” Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman at Tata Motors, said in the statement.

“This demerger will help them better capitalise on the opportunities provided by the market by enhancing their focus and agility. This will lead to a superior experience for our customers, better growth prospects for our employees, and enhanced value for our shareholders.”