IPO-Bound Swiggy Bullish On Food Delivery Business, Sees Quick Commerce Industry At Early Stage

Swiggy Ltd., whose initial public offering is set for launch next week, is bullish on its food delivery business, citing the underlying growth of restaurants industry in India.

In a conversation with NDTV Profit, Swiggy's top management said the restaurant industry is far from its peak in India, which provides an opportunity for food delivery aggregators to expand their business for years to come.

"Food delivery is an exciting business in view of India's growing population, expanding GDP, and increasing per capita income," said Sriharsha Majety, managing director and group chief executive officer of Swiggy.

"If you look at underlying sectors of any online platform, you will see restaurant industry as the fastest growing industry. So, we are growing at the top of a secular tailwind that will last very long," Majety said.

Notably, Swiggy operates its food delivery business in over 600 cities in India. It is the second largest player in this segment, after industry leader Zomato Ltd.

"We think we may already have a lot of restaurants in India, but actually we don't. We are witnessing the beginning of the restaurant industry in India. It is way smaller than any other country in the world," Majety said.