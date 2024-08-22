Stocks To Watch: Zomato, Paytm, Kalyan Jewellers, IREDA And India Grid Trust

Shares of Zomato Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt. Ltd., Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. and India Grid Trust Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday. Zomato is set to acquire Paytm’s entertainment ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore. The deal includes the purchase of Orbgen Tech, Paytm’s movie ticketing unit, for Rs 1,265 crore, as well as Wasteland Entertainment for Rs 784 crore.

Highdell will sell a 2.36% stake in Kalyan Jewellers to promoter Trikkur Sitarama Iyer for Rs 1,300 crore, with the shares priced at Rs 535 each.

Meanwhile, IREDA is contemplating raising up to Rs 4,500 crore through a follow-on public offer, qualified institutional placement, or other funding methods.

Sponsor Esoteric II plans to divest up to 17.32% of its stake in the company through an offer for sale. The minimum price for the OFS is set at Rs 132 per share. The OFS is scheduled for Aug. 22 and 23.