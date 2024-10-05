SpiceJet Says Progress Made In Clearing PF Dues After Reports Of Delhi Police Case

Budget airline SpiceJet on Saturday said the company has cleared all pending salary and GST dues and has made "significant progress" by depositing ten months of provident fund dues of employees, following the recent fundraise.

The response came after news agency IANS reported the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police has filed a case against its SpiceJet Managing Director and other top officials for cheating and criminal conspiracy by failing to remit its share of PF of more than Rs 65.7 crore.

"Within the first week of raising fresh funds through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), the airline has cleared all pending salary and GST dues and has made significant progress by depositing ten months of PF dues, and the process of clearing other outstanding dues is ongoing," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

In addition, the company has successfully reached settlements with multiple lessors and remains on track with the financial and operational plan outlined in its QIP strategy, the spokesperson said.