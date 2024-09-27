SpiceJet Plans Major Fleet Expansion To 100 Aircraft By 2026: CMD Ajay Singh

SpiceJet raised Rs 3,000 crore last week through a QIP to bolster its balance sheet and tackle ongoing financial challenges.

Singh revealed that around Rs 1,400 crore will be used to clear dues, Rs 800 crore is allocated towards revival of grounded aircraft and around Rs 800 crore is reserve capital. "The 30 grounded aircraft will return to service soon as part of its expansion strategy."

SpiceJet has also allocated funds to lease additional aircraft, as the company will need to pay advance lease rentals to the secondary market for fleet expansion. "The plan is to get up to 40 aircraft by the end of this financial year," said Singh.

Singh highlighted that all salary dues have been cleared, and furloughed crew members are being reinstated. "We will get back the 150 crew members we had sent on furlough," he said.

The plan to 2026 is fully funded. "No more fundraising is required right now, we are on our way," Singh said.

He noted that while the airline will consider all revival options, the preference is to stick with its existing partners. "We took fewer deliveries from Boeing to keep our revival plan strong."

Market share has not been a key focus for the airline, Singh said, as it naturally increases with fleet size. He also emphasised that a healthy aviation industry requires multiple players. "A duopoly is not good for the industry. It's important that airlines in India are profitable, and we need to bring down the cost of aviation for a healthy industry," he said.

One of the major costs facing SpiceJet is the fixed cost of its grounded fleet, which will reduce once the aircraft are operational again. "We have made commitments to the investors and will fulfill those," Singh said.