SpiceJet Clears Salary Dues Worth Rs 120 Crore

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd. has cleared salary dues totalling Rs 120 crore for its employees over the past four months, the airline told NDTV Profit in an emailed statement.

The airline had settled outstanding wages for July, August, and the remaining June salaries for partially paid employees, PTI had reported citing sources, on Sept. 26. The airline had cleared salary dues up to August 2024.

SpiceJet had been delaying salary payments due to a liquidity crunch. However, after raising Rs 3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement, the airline began settling pending dues. The QIP attracted interest from marquee investors like Societe Generale-ODI, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI, Nomura Singapore Ltd. ODI, and Discovery Global Opportunity (Mauritius).

In addition to clearing salaries, SpiceJet also resolved a financial dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corp. regarding a $16.7 million (approximately Rs 140 crore) claim. The amicable settlement, announced on Sept. 24, will lead to the withdrawal of all ongoing litigation.