Spicejet In Rough Weather — Here's Why

SpiceJet has laid out a detailed account of "what went wrong" in its operations over the past few months in an investor presentation on Friday.

As it grapples with financial troubles, the budget carrier attributed its current woes to a series of setbacks, including the global grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and soaring fuel prices.

In the presentation, the airline said that the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes in 2019 was a major blow, depriving it of access to fuel-efficient aircraft and cutting off potential earnings from stock lending and borrowing deals.

The situation worsened with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought passenger traffic to a halt in 2020, SpiceJet said. Despite a gradual recovery in travel, restrictions continued throughout 2022, significantly denting the company’s revenues and forcing aircraft to be grounded due to missed lease payments.

SpiceJet also pointed to a sharp rise in fuel prices, with Brent crude oil peaking at $120 per barrel and aviation turbine fuel prices hitting a record high in June 2022. This combination of challenges, the airline said, led to a severe cash paucity.