Mumbai Airport Withdraws Advisory On SpiceJet Flight Disruptions

In less than an hour, the post was deleted and soon after SpiceJet issued a statement saying the airline and MIAL worked to swiftly resolve a minor financial matter.

The airline, in a communication to its agents, on Monday sought to reassure them, saying that the airline remains fully committed to providing seamless travel experiences for passengers in Mumbai.

"To clarify, SpiceJet holds a substantial security deposit with MIAL, far exceeding the required amount. The finance teams of both entities have worked together to resolve the situation. As a result, the passenger advisory issued by MIAL has been withdrawn. Additionally, all passenger operations at Mumbai airport are functioning normally," it said.

The Gurugram-based airline has been facing liquidity issues for many quarters and has been delaying salaries to its employees besides defaulting on statutory taxes and payments, among others.

(With Input From PTI)