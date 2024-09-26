SpiceJet Clears Pending Salaries Till August After Rs 3,000 Crore Share Sale

Troubled airline SpiceJet has settled all outstanding salary dues for its employees following a recent capital infusion of Rs 3,000 crore, PTI reported quoting sources. Salaries for July and August, as well as the remaining June wages for partially paid employees, were credited to their accounts on Wednesday evening.

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the disbursement of employees' pending salaries. "Pending salaries of employees were disbursed on Wednesday evening," the spokesperson said on Thursday without divulging further details, PTI reported.

SpiceJet had been delaying salaries to its staff for the last couple of months due to a liquidity crunch.

The airline hasn't paid the provident fund for two and a half years while TDS, which is deducted from employees' salaries every month, has also not been deposited with the government.