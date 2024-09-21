SpiceJet QIP: Board Approves Issue Of 48.7 Cr Shares At Rs 61.60 Apiece To Raise Rs 3,000 Cr

SpiceJet board has approved the issuance of 48.7 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 61.60 per share to raise Rs 3,000 crore from its Qualified Institutional Placement which has attracted strong participation from investors.

The QIP is a part of its efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and address the ongoing financial challenges.

Key investors in the QIP include Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), ITI Funds, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), BNP Paribas, Nomura Singapore, Jupiter Global Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, 360 One, Capri Global, White Oak, and BofA Securities.