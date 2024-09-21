NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSpiceJet QIP: Board Approves Issue Of 48.7 Cr Shares At Rs 61.60 Apiece To Raise Rs 3,000 Cr
ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet QIP: Board Approves Issue Of 48.7 Cr Shares At Rs 61.60 Apiece To Raise Rs 3,000 Cr

The QIP is a part of its efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and address the ongoing financial challenges.

21 Sep 2024, 03:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Institutional investors, including Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs, participate as SpiceJet strengthens its financial position amid challenges.</p><p>(Source:&nbsp;SpiceJet website)</p></div>
Institutional investors, including Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs, participate as SpiceJet strengthens its financial position amid challenges.

(Source: SpiceJet website)

SpiceJet board has approved the issuance of 48.7 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 61.60 per share to raise Rs 3,000 crore from its Qualified Institutional Placement which has attracted strong participation from investors.

The QIP is a part of its efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and address the ongoing financial challenges.

Key investors in the QIP include Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), ITI Funds, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), BNP Paribas, Nomura Singapore, Jupiter Global Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, 360 One, Capri Global, White Oak, and BofA Securities. 

ALSO READ

SpiceJet Stock Falls As Company Launches QIP At 21% Discount To Last Closing
Opinion
SpiceJet Stock Falls As Company Launches QIP At 21% Discount To Last Closing
Read More

The QIP issue, which opened on September 16, 2024, involved the sale of equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, conducted under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as well as the Companies Act, 2013.

The issue closed on September 20.

The airline’s fund raising committee met on September 20, 2024, to officially close the QIP and confirmed that all funds had been received from the participating Qualified Institutional Buyers. The company has also announced that the trading window for its securities, which had been closed for 'Designated Persons' under its insider trading policy, will remain closed until September 22, 2024.

SpiceJet assured that it remains in compliance with all applicable SEBI regulations as part of this process.

ALSO READ

SpiceJet Crisis: Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court’s Decision To Ground Leased Engines
Opinion
SpiceJet Crisis: Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court’s Decision To Ground Leased Engines
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT