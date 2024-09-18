SpiceJet’s Statutory Dues At Nearly Rs 800 Crore

Low-cost airline SpiceJet Ltd. has accumulated Rs 794 crore in pending statutory dues since assessment year 2010, according to its latest exchange filing.

The airline owes a total of Rs 426.8 crore in unpaid Tax Deducted at Source, Goods and Services Tax, and Provident Fund contributions, as per the company's preliminary placement document. Additionally, a disputed amount of Rs 367 crore was disclosed in the exchange filing on Tuesday.

Of the total dues, Rs 135.5 crore is pending towards Provident Fund payments.