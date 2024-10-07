DGCA Warning: SpiceJet Says None Of Its Boeing 737 NG Aircraft Impacted

SpiceJet Ltd. on Monday said that none of its Boeing 737 NG aircraft were affected by a jammed or restricted rudder control system. This was in light of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issuing recommendations on Boeing 737 aircraft equipped with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators.

This came off the heels of a recent report by the US National Transportation Safety Board, which highlighted the potential risks of a jammed or restricted rudder control system.

The NTSB report was released following an incident in which a 737 Max 8 aircraft experienced jammed rudder pedals in the neutral position during a landing in Newark in February.