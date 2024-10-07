DGCA Cautions On Boeing 737 Rudder System Post US Transportation Body's Report
Flight crews must be informed about the risks associated with a jammed or restricted rudder system, along with guidance on appropriate mitigations, said DGCA.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued recommendations on the Boeing 737 aircraft equipped with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators. This comes in light of a recent report by the US National Transportation Safety Board, which highlighted potential risks of a jammed or restricted rudder control system.
Potential Risks And Recommendations
The DGCA has issued immediate interim safety recommendations to all Indian operators of Boeing 737 aircraft, focusing on the following measures:
Circular/Advisory Issuance: Flight crew must be informed about the risks associated with a jammed or restricted rudder system, along with guidance on appropriate mitigations.
Safety Risk Assessment: Operators are required to conduct assessments to evaluate and mitigate risks linked to the rudder control system.
Discontinuation of CAT III B Operations: All Category III B approach and landing operations must be halted until further notice.
Mandatory Training Discussions: Training sessions must include discussions about potential rudder control issues.
Recurrent Training Exercises: Specific exercises simulating scenarios involving a jammed rudder must be integrated into training sessions, preparing crews to respond effectively.
Understanding The Rudder System
The rudder system is a component of an aircraft that controls its direction during flight. Located at the tail of the plane, the rudder works by redirecting airflow, allowing pilots to steer left or right. A properly functioning rudder is essential for maintaining stability and control, especially during takeoffs and landings. Any malfunction in this system can pose serious safety risks, potentially affecting the aircraft's ability to maneuver effectively.
This directly impacts Air India Express, Akasa Air, SpiceJet Ltd., and the Indian Air Force which operate different variants of the Boeing 737 jetliner, NDTV reported.
The NTSB report stems from a February incident involving a 737 Max 8 aircraft that experienced jammed rudder pedals in the neutral position during landing in Newark.