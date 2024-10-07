DGCA Cautions On Boeing 737 Rudder System Post US Transportation Body's Report

The rudder system is a component of an aircraft that controls its direction during flight. Located at the tail of the plane, the rudder works by redirecting airflow, allowing pilots to steer left or right. A properly functioning rudder is essential for maintaining stability and control, especially during takeoffs and landings. Any malfunction in this system can pose serious safety risks, potentially affecting the aircraft's ability to maneuver effectively.

This directly impacts Air India Express, Akasa Air, SpiceJet Ltd., and the Indian Air Force which operate different variants of the Boeing 737 jetliner, NDTV reported.

The NTSB report stems from a February incident involving a 737 Max 8 aircraft that experienced jammed rudder pedals in the neutral position during landing in Newark.