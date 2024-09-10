SBI Life, HDFC Life Are Nuvama's Top Picks As Industry Growth Moderates

SBI Life Insurance Co. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. are Nuvama Research's top sectoral picks, following the release of life insurance data for August. HDFC Life posted modest individual annual premium equivalent growth of 9.8% year-on-year last month and gained market share.

APE is a metric used to compare life insurance revenues, by converting policy premiums into the equivalent of regular annual payments.

The firm has set the target price for the HDFC Life stock at Rs 780 apiece, an upside of 6% over the previous close.

On the other hand, SBI Life underperformed industry and private insurers with individual APE growth of 3.9% due to higher base. The company posted 34% growth in August last year.

Nuvama has a target price of Rs 1,940 per share on SBI Life, implying a potential upside of 2% from the previous close.