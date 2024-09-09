LIC Hikes Stake In Container Corp. To 7.78%

This development comes on the heels of the firm having been hit with penalties totaling Rs 230 crore from the Goods and Services Tax authorities in Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

"These penalties come in addition to two similar tax demands received by LIC over the past month, bringing increased regulatory scrutiny on the state-owned insurer," NDTV Profit reported.

The Tamil Nadu State GST authority issued a demand for the fiscal 2020-21, seeking Rs 116.58 crore.

Telangana State GST authority issued a demand notice for the financial year for approximately Rs 113.72 crore.