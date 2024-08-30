SBI Life Top Pick As Bernstein Sees Upside For Life Insurers

Valuation support for key players in the life insurance sector has spelt an upside, with SBI Life Insurance Co. emerging top pick among life insurance stocks along with HDFC Life Insurance Co. and Max Financial Services Ltd. for Sanford C Bernstein’s Manas Agrawal.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Agrawal, who is vice president and research analyst at Sanford C Bernstein, said life insurers have been laggards from a long-term perspective, but things are looking up now. “The top pick is SBI Life. I also like HDFC Life and Max Financial. These stocks have been running up in the last few months and weeks. But, if you take a longer term view, they are laggards because of regulatory issues that have plagued the industry over the last two or three years. There is valuation support and known regulatory issues are behind us. So, there is upside in my mind for life insurers,” he said.

In its latest report titled, ‘India Portfolio: 10 Bottom-up ideas’, released on Aug. 29, Bernstein said, “SBI Life benefits from rising savings and financialisation as households move from traditional instruments like gold and real estate to high-return-yielding assets.”