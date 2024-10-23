Rise With Profit: US Markets Tread Water, Clouds Over Global Growth, Bajaj Finance Earnings

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. Over the next few minutes, we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know, to start your day ahead of the curve. If you’d like to listen to this as a podcast, make sure you look for 'All You Need To Know' on any of the major podcast platforms.

It was another lacklustre day of trade in global markets overnight—Wall Street treaded water, as traders remain uncertain which way the political winds are blowing just days ahead of the US Presidential Election. In case you’ve missed it, the yield on the 10-year bond in the US has now spiked to 4.22%. That’s a jump of about 50 basis points over the past month, which is very significant.

In the Asia Pacific region, too, there’s a bit of a muted start with the three early risers all rangebound at the start.

A big talking point last evening was the latest projections for global growth by the International Monetary Fund. The IMF raised its outlook for the US, while reducing expectations for both China and Europe. It kept its overall global growth projection unchanged at 3.2% for 2024.

The IMF has raised its projection for the US economy to 2.8% in 2024, which is slightly lower than the 2.9% achieved last year, but up from the previous expectation of 2.6%. This improved growth has been driven by strong consumer spending, which in turn has been driven by a rise in inflation-adjusted wages, it said. Next year, though, the IMF expects the US economy to decelerate to 2.2% growth.

The growth forecast for China, meanwhile, has been cut to 4.8% from 5% earlier and is only marginally lower than the official estimates.