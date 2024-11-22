Rise With Profit: Russia's Missile Strike, HDFC Bank's Loan Issue Plan, Goldman On India's GDP | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit and I’m Alex Mathew. Here’s everything you need to know at the start of your day.

You can listen to this as a podcast here.

Russia has used a long-range missile attack in what has been viewed as an escalation of the 33-month-old dispute with Ukraine. In a televised address last night, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile was used to strike a Ukranian military facility. The missile was called “Oreshnik”, or the hazel, and Putin warned that more strikes could follow.

Ukraine had initially claimed that an intercontinental ballistic missile had been used to hit the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. But US officials and NATO echoed Putin's description of the weapon as an intermediate range ballistic missile, which has a shorter range of 3,000–5,500 kilometres, according to a Reuters report.

The use of the new missile comes days after Ukraine used US-made longer-range missiles sanctioned by the Biden administration on Sunday.

Prices of commodities rose after news of the incident came to light. Brent crude rose and settled at $74.3 to a barrel, while international gold was at around $2,674 to a troy ounce, having risen about 4% in a week.

Meanwhile, US jobless claims came in lower than expected, while continuing claims rose to a three-year high.

US stocks gave up earlier gains but ended in the green—both on account of the spike in geopolitical tension and a weak revenue outlook from Nvidia Corp. In the Asia Pacific region, it’s a strong start to trade with all three early risers trading in the green.