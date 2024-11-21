Ukraine Says Russia Used An ICBM As War Ratchets Up Further

The launch of an ICBM, which has a range of more than 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles) and is primarily designed to deliver nuclear weapons, would mark a significant step up in Moscow’s attacks and send a stark signal to Kyiv’s allies after Ukraine used US and UK long-range missiles on Russia.

The unconfirmed reports of the launch are “deeply concerning,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesman, Dave Pares, told reporters at a regular briefing on Thursday. “If true, clearly this would be another example of grave, reckless and escalatory behavior from Russia and only serves to strengthen our resolve.”

Ukraine is waiting for experts to confirm the type of missile that was used, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Kyiv will ask its Western partners for air defense systems capable of intercepting ICBMs, the ministry’s spokesman said.

One of the systems Ukraine could ask for is the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system produced by Lockheed Martin Corp, the spokesman said.

Since the start of the war, Ukraine has persuaded its western allies to provide the country other advanced air-defense systems, including the US-made Patriot batteries, despite initial hesitation on the part of its allies.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has lowered the threshold for the use of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal as President Joe Biden reversed course and allowed Ukraine to use US-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike Russia. Ukraine also used UK-made Storm Shadow missiles against Russian targets.

“It’s a very dangerous position that the outgoing administration is taking,” Peskov said of the US decision, according to Tass. “There is a new escalation happening.”

Members of President-elect Donald Trump’s circle have taken a similar stance, criticizing the Biden administration’s approach as leading to a spiral of escalating attacks.

An ICBM would be an expensive way to cause damage. The cost of the US Air Force’s new Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile, developed to replace the 1970s-era Minuteman, has risen to as much as $162 million apiece, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year.

“This is a very powerful message from Putin,” said Ruslan Pukhov, head of the Moscow-based Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies. “It’s a very calculated move as it does not require retaliation by the US.”

An industrial facility was damaged in Dnipro, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak, while other reports said that a rehabilitation center for veterans was damaged.

Explosions were heard in the central city of Kryvyi Rih after a second nationwide alert was announced due to the threat of a new ballistic missile attack, city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram. There was no information on casualties or damage.

The embassies of the US and some European Union countries in Kyiv temporarily closed on Wednesday in anticipation of a major retaliatory missile strike by Russia.