'Seemed Like A Great Idea Until...': Rapido Co-Founder On Facing 75 Rejections To Secure Funding

Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said at NDTV Yuva Conclave 2025 - The Mumbai Chapter on Saturday, Sept. 20 that one of the key pillars for the journey of the founders and his co-founders was to 'create impact'. Guntupalli reflected on his entrepreneurial journey and said that even after facing 75 rejections from investors to secure funding for Rapido, he learnt from mistakes and 'got up again and again' to move ahead.



