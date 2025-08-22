Business NewsBusinessUber CEO Declares Rapido Its New Top Rival In India
ADVERTISEMENT

Uber CEO Declares Rapido Its New Top Rival In India

Ola saw a tough year filled with multiple issues across its products, including its electric scooter, commission complaints by cab drivers, and service-related issues reported by users.

22 Aug 2025, 12:17 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rapido is now Uber's top competition. (Photo source: Uber India)</p></div>
Rapido is now Uber's top competition. (Photo source: Uber India)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Uber is remarking its main competition in India. In a tease shared by Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath for his podcast 'People By WTF', the global ride-hailing giant's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said that Rapido has replaced Ola as its prime rival and competition.

The statement comes after Ola saw a tough year filled with multiple issues across its products, including its electric scooter, commission complaints by cab drivers, and service-related issues reported by users.

Meanwhile, Rapido, an unlisted company founded in 2015 as theKarrie by two IIT alumni and a PESU alumnus – Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli, and SR Rishikesh gained traction with its 'Bike-Taxi' offering.

Raipdo was the first company to offer two-wheeler taxi service in the market and quickly gained market share between 2015-2018, soon after which it launched three-wheelers as well as cab service.

Other major brands, including Ola and Uber, followed soon in launching three-wheelers and two-wheeler services, but by that time, Rapido had an edge and consumer command over this segment.

What is still working for the company as compared to other ride-hailing giants is low commission and competitive fares. Rapido reportedly charges 0-5% commission per ride, while Uber and Ola charge a commission ranging between 18-22%.

In February, Rapido, co-founder Aravind Sanka told NDTV Profit that the company does not take any daily commissions. Drivers just pay a subscription fee upfront and keep the fare. Two million drivers work on Rapido platforms every month, according to the co-founder.

ALSO READ

Ather Vs Ola Electric: How Financials Of The Two-Wheeler EV Makers Stack Up
Opinion
Ather Vs Ola Electric: How Financials Of The Two-Wheeler EV Makers Stack Up
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT