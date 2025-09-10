Rapido Expands Lead In Rideshare With More Users Than Peer Uber

With over five crore Android users in India, ride-hailing platform Rapido has increased its lead over peer Uber, which reported over three crore customers. Today, the number of active users on Rapido is almost the same as the number of users on apps like Zomato and Swiggy, according to data collated by app traffic analyser Sensor Tower.

About 90% of Indian mobile phones use Android operating systems. While Rapido's active users are ahead of Uber's, one must also note that the Bengaluru-based company has a clear lead in high-volume categories like bike taxis and autorickshaws.

Rapido, an unlisted company founded in 2015 as theKarrie by Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli, and SR Rishikesh had originally gained traction with its 'Bike-Taxi' offering. It was the first company to offer two-wheeler taxi service in the market and quickly gained market share between 2015-2018, soon after which it launched three-wheelers as well as cab service.

Last month, Uber Technologies Inc. chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said that Rapido had replaced Ola as its prime rival and competition. The statement came after Ola saw a tough year filled with multiple issues across its products, including its electric scooter, commission complaints by cab drivers, and service-related issues reported by users.