Power Grid Wins Bid For Khavda Transmission System

Power Grid Corp. on Monday said it emerged as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish an interstate transmission system for the Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat. The company received the letter of intent for the system on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, according to an exchange filing.

The project comprises the installation of static synchronous compensators (STATCOMs) at Khavda Pooling Station 1 and Khavda Pooling Station 3, along with associated bay extension work in Gujarat.