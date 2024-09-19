Power Grid Bags Transmission Project In Gujarat

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. on Thursday announced that it has bagged the contract for an inter-state transmission project in Gujarat.

The project will be based in the Khavda area, located in the state's Kutch district, the central public sector undertaking said in an exchange filing.

The company was "declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish the inter-state transmission system," the filing added.

The project has been awarded on a "build, own, operate and transfer" basis, it further noted.

The project would comprise the establishment of a new substation and "associated bay extension works at other existing substations in Gujarat," Power Grid said, adding that it has received the letter of intent.

The development comes a day after Power Grid bagged an inter-state transmission project for "evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Phase IV."