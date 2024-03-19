Paytm Resorts To Referral Programmes Amidst Falling Downloads

According to the terms and conditions, a Paytm UPI user can invite eligible people in their contact list to start using the app. The list of eligible users will be available in their Paytm app.

However, the process is considered completed and eligible for rewards, only after the person referred by the user makes a payment via UPI. For this, a minimum transaction of Re 1 must be done.

On Thursday, Paytm also got a third-party application provider licence from the National Payments Corporation of India for its UPI payments. Under a multi-bank model, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank will act as payment service providers banks for Paytm.

This essentially means that all the UPI transactions will now be done via these banks, instead of Paytm Payments Bank.

The step comes in response to dwindling Paytm app downloads (on both Playstore and Appstore) after Reserve Bank of India's crackdown on Paytm Payments Bank on Jan. 31. Owing to regulatory lapses, the payments bank was barred from accepting further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15.