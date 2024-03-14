ADVERTISEMENT
Paytm Gets TPAP License From NPCI For UPI Payments
One97 Communications Ltd.-operated Paytm has been granted approval to become a third-party application provider.The National Payments Corporation of India has granted Paytm a TPAP license for UPI transactions."National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has today granted approval to One97 Communications Limited (OCL) to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under multi-bank model," the statement said.
