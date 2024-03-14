NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsPaytm Gets TPAP License From NPCI For UPI Payments
Paytm Gets TPAP License From NPCI For UPI Payments

14 Mar 2024, 06:52 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Paytm QR code at a store in India (Source: File photo)</p></div>
A Paytm QR code at a store in India (Source: File photo)

One97 Communications Ltd.-operated Paytm has been granted approval to become a third-party application provider.

The National Payments Corporation of India has granted Paytm a TPAP license for UPI transactions.

"National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has today granted approval to One97 Communications Limited (OCL) to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under multi-bank model," the statement said.

