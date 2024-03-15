Paytm's Business Model To Move To A Payments Company, Say Brokerages

Brokerages expect Paytm's business model transition to a payments company as the Reserve Bank of India's curbs on Paytm Payments Bank kick-in after the March 15 deadline.

On Thursday, the National Payments Corporation of India also approved a third-party application provider license for Paytm, enabling continuity of UPI payments. This would be executed via four banks, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of Bank, which would become payment service provider banks for Paytm.

Most brokerages see this as a positive development with the TPAP approval ensuring smooth customer transition.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. opened 5% higher at Rs 370.90 apiece as of 9:34 a.m., compared with 0.43% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.