Ola Electric Regains Market Share As Discounts Prop Up Sales

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. clocked its highest monthly sales so far this fiscal as discounts propped up sales amid a myriad challenges.

Retail sales of India’s largest electric two-wheeler rose 68% over the previous month to 41,605 units in October 2024, as against 24,710 units in September, according to vehicle registration data on the VAHAN portal.

That translated into a market share of 30% as of Nov. 1.

Rivals Bajaj Auto Ltd., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Ather Energy Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp. Ltd. also saw their monthly sales surge in what is a growing market. According to VAHAN and SMEV data, retail sales of electric two-wheelers rose 53.98% month-on-month to 1,39,031 units in October—the highest since March when the FAME-II EV subsidy scheme expired. Annually, the volumes were up 85%.