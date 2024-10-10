Heavy Industries Ministry Starts Probe Into Ola Electric's Service Problem

The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries has started an investigation into the service-related issues faced by customers of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.

The ministry has sent a letter to the Automotive Research Association of India, or ARAI, seeking inputs on the over 10,000 complaints filed against India’s largest electric scooter maker. Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy has personally asked officials to look into the matter, people in the ministry who are aware of the development told NDTV Profit. They requested anonymity, citing the confidential nature of the letter.

“As per FAME-II and PM E-Drive schemes, each OEM is required to maintain service centres to attend to customer issues. Further, warranty is also provided under these two schemes by all OEMs, including Ola Electric,” the heavy industries ministry said in the letter to ARAI.

“Ola Electric is a beneficiary under the scheme whose eligibility certificate under FAME-II and PM E-Drive has been issued by ARAI. Therefore, you are requested to provide your comments on the above issues to MHI at the earliest.”

NDTV Profit has seen a copy of this letter.

The move by the heavy industries ministry follows a show cause notice issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority to Ola Electric on Oct. 3, 2024.