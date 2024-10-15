Ola Electric Says No Change In Pricing Of S1 X 2 kWh Scooter After ARAI Notice

Change in pricing would have an impact on subsidy eligibility of the model, ARAI said.

“As per operational guidelines of EMPS-2024 and PM E-Drive scheme, an OEM is required to inform change(s) in ex-factory price of the EV model, if any, subsequent to eligibility approval. In this particular case, Ola [Electric] has not informed ARAI about this change in price of model Ola S1 X 2 kWh.”

On Tuesday, Ola Electric said it had responded to the notice, but had not received any communication from the ARAI in this regard.

“Additionally, as part of our response, we have enclosed (A) an invoice raised on October 6, 2024, which evidenced the fact that a discount of Rs 5,000 was given to customers; and (B) a screenshot of the app where it is specifically mentioned that we have not changed the price of Ola S1 X 2KWh and the discount of Rs 25,000 was extended only for very limited inventory,” the company stated.

Additionally, on Oct. 9, ARAI had requested the latest customer invoice which was provided by the company on the same day, the company said.