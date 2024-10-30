Not Just Ola Electric? Government Expands After-Sales ‘Enquiry’ To Top EV Makers

The government has expanded its investigation beyond Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. to include its rivals on the after-sales service experience that’s often found lacking.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority, or CCPA, has received 12,000 complaints regarding after-sales service experience faced by customers of major electric two-wheeler makers, including Bajaj Auto Ltd., TVS Motor Co. and Ather Energy Ltd., people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit. That prompted the Department of Consumer Affairs to initiate an enquiry against these companies, they said.

The people cited above requested anonymity, citing the yet private nature of the information. WhatsApp texts to spokespersons of the EV makers remained unanswered at the time of publishing the report.

This comes about a week after Ola Electric issued a clarification saying that nearly all the complaints on its after-sales services registered with the CCPA had been resolved.

“...We wish to emphasise that out of the 10,644 complaints that we have from the CCPA, 99.1% were resolved to the complete satisfaction," Harish Abichandani, chief financial officer of Ola Electric, had said in an exchange filing.

Ola Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler maker founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, saw its monthly sales slump and market share erode amid a broken after-sales experience. The company’s service centres across the country are overwhelmed by complaints and scooters awaiting repair. The product quality itself has repeatedly come under question.

Following thousands of complaints, the government had sent Ola and Bhavish Aggarwal a show-cause-notice over breach of the Consumer Protection Act.