Nestle India's Premiumisation Game: CEO Manish Tiwary Eyes Tighter SKUs On Quick Comm Boost

Discussing his vision for consumers, Tiwary said many people in the Delhi-NCR region, especially Gurugram are now living like Europeans. "I want every house in Gururgram to have an espresso machine as they can afford it. They are used to it and now with the quick commerce segment, they have a new route to markets," Tiwary told NDTV Profit.

Tiwary explained that earlier if one walked into a store, a company could have a maximum of 5,000-6,000 SKUs because real estate is expensive. "Today one of our best selling SKUs in NCR's quick commerce region is Nescafe Roastery. The product comes in medium roast and black roast."

According to the newly-appointed CEO, earlier it was very difficult to search for these products in a physical store. "Now, with search algorithm, we get to know the moment consumers buy a roastery. So, that quick route to markets is definitely helping us boost our e-commerce journey," he said.

According to Nestle, the company is witnessing premiumisation trend universally across urban and rural, the maker of Maggi, Kit Kat, and Nescafe. In the traditional trade space, Tiwary highlighted the resilience of the service by the local kirana waalas in urban and rural areas. ''I see them as the backbone. Organised market can never match that," he said.

Nestle India is probably the best supplier when it comes to supply chain market. "This is why our market share in quick commerce are better than in general trade. I see that working well for us. The segment will grow as long as innovation lasts," he said. Tiwary said Nestle India has fixed a revenue target of achieving over annual 40% growth in the rural space.