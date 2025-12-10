Nestle's Manish Tiwary Bets On Organic Penetration, Healthier Variants Over Inorganic Growth

Drawing on his leadership experience at Amazon, Tiwary emphasised that Nestlé India’s current success, provides a strong foundation. His mandate focuses on deploying technology to boost efficiency and sharpen the focus on healthier, high-quality options for the market.

Under the new leadership, Nestlé India is set to deepen its organic market penetration across its product lines. Tiwary confimed the company’s stability and baseline performance, stating, "When people ask what I would change at Nestlé, I would say nothing. It's not broken and it's working well. In the last decade, we have had double digit growth and our brands have expanded."

Addressing the question of mergers and acquisitions, he stressed a cautious, focused view stating, "I think we have enough headroom for growth given the penetration in each category. Having said that, whenever we find a brand that will fill in a consumer gap, and sync with our philosophy, we will take it. I would be thoughtful about these as well."