Nestlé India Names Manish Tiwary As New MD, Suresh Narayanan To Retire In July 2025

Nestlé India Ltd. has announced that Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, will retire on July 31, 2025 and Manish Tiwary will succeed him as MD.

This will mark the end of Narayanan’s 26-year career with the Nestle Group. A detailed press release regarding his retirement will be issued later and Tiwary’s appointment is subject to necessary approvals.

Tiwary will brings nearly three decades of extensive experience in the e-commerce and consumer goods sectors. Prior to his nomination, Tiwary served as the Country Manager of Amazon India after joining the company in 2016. His career prior to Amazon includes a 20-year tenure at Unilever, where he held various leadership roles in sales, marketing, and general management across India, the Gulf, and North Africa.

He is currently a director at Amazon Digital Services Pvt. and More Consumer Brands Pvt.—positions he will vacate on Oct. 30.

Abneesh Roy, executive director of Nuvama Institutional Equities, expressed optimism regarding the transition. “It’s a positive for Nestlé India as the overhang on leadership goes away. The new MD, Manish, comes with great credentials from Unilever and Amazon.”

Nestle India stock was trading 0.75% lower at Rs 2,593 apiece, compared to a 0.91% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:02 p.m.