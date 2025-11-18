NDTV World Summit 2025: How India Is Shaping the Future of Health And Financial Security

Business NewsBusinessNDTV World Summit 2025: How India Is Shaping the Future of Health And Financial Security
18 Nov 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Securing Lives, Healing Futures - a powerful conversation on how financial protection and pharmaceutical innovation are shaping a healthier, more secure India. Sumit Madan, MD & CEO of Axis Max Life Insurance, shares his vision of empowering families through trust, foresight, and financial resilience. Rakesh Bamzai, CEO of Intas Pharmaceuticals, discusses India’s growing influence in global healthcare and how science-led innovation can make quality healthcare accessible to all. Discover how two leaders are redefining India’s approach to health, security, and well-being in this special episode.

