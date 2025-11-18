Business NewsBusinessEducation, Inclusion And Clean Energy: Powering India's Next Revolution
Education, Inclusion And Clean Energy: Powering India's Next Revolution

18 Nov 2025, 04:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit

Empowering Minds, Electrifying Futures brings together two powerful conversations shaping India’s tomorrow. Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee of the M3M Foundation, and Ravneet Pahwa, Vice President (Global Alliances) at Deakin University, explore how learning, leadership, and inclusion are redefining opportunity for the next generation. Then, The Billion-E Panel dives into India’s high-voltage mobility transformation — uncovering how clean energy, smart infrastructure, and bold collaboration can drive the nation toward a greener, more connected future.

Nov 18, 2025
