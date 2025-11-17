Narayana Murthy Pitches For 72-Hour Work Week Again Citing China's '9-9-6 Rule'; Netizens Fume

The tech industry's tycoon first pitched for employees to follow a 70-hour work week last year. Several India Inc leaders agreed with him, while many disagreed.

"Last year, Catamaran senior and middle-level staff went to China, and they went to tier 1 cities, tier 2 cities and tier 3 cities. They stayed in tier 3 kind of hotels because we wanted to understand the real China. And you know there is a saying there, 9,9, 6. You know what it means? 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week. And that is 72 hours a week," he said.

Murthy also mentioned in the interview to the channel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for 100 hours a week, adding that this is an example for the youth to work hard and smart to provide opportunities for the less fortunate.