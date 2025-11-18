Infosys Announces Share Entitlement Ratio For Rs 18,000-Crore Buyback — Check Key Details
The ratio for retail investors or small shareholders is set as 2:11, or two equity shares for every 11 equity shares held as on the record date, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.
Infosys Ltd. on Wednesday announced the share entitlement ratio details of its Rs 18,000-crore buyback, which is set to open on Nov. 20 and close on Nov. 26.
The buyback ratio for retail investors or small shareholders is set as 2:11, or two equity shares for every 11 equity shares held. For general category investors, which includes institutional and non-institutional investors, the ratio has been set as 17:706, or 17 equity shares for every 706 equity shares held as on the record date, as per the exchange filing.
Infosys recorded its shareholders' roster for the buyback on Nov. 14.
If a shareholder is applying for the buyback, the entitlement factor or cutoff under reserved or small shareholder category is 18.1% and for general category it is 2.4%.
A small/retail shareholder is one with a nominal share capital of Rs 2 lakh or more as on the record date.
As per regulations, companies have to reserve a portion of the total buyback size for the small shareholder or retail shareholder category. Infosys has set this at 15% or Rs 2,700 crore. This consequently leads to a higher entitlement ratio for the category in question.
In 2017, Infosys had bought back 4.9% of equity, which is almost double of the 2.4% it will buyback this time. However, Rs 18,000 crore is the highest ever buyback size announced by the tech giant, and almost double the earlier two buy back sizes.