Infosys Announces Share Entitlement Ratio For Rs 18,000-Crore Buyback — Check Key Details

Infosys Ltd. on Wednesday announced the share entitlement ratio details of its Rs 18,000-crore buyback, which is set to open on Nov. 20 and close on Nov. 26.

The buyback ratio for retail investors or small shareholders is set as 2:11, or two equity shares for every 11 equity shares held. For general category investors, which includes institutional and non-institutional investors, the ratio has been set as 17:706, or 17 equity shares for every 706 equity shares held as on the record date, as per the exchange filing.

Infosys recorded its shareholders' roster for the buyback on Nov. 14.

If a shareholder is applying for the buyback, the entitlement factor or cutoff under reserved or small shareholder category is 18.1% and for general category it is 2.4%.