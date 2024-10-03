Motilal Oswal Financial Services Acquires 1.52% Stake In Eris Lifesciences

A public shareholder of Eris Lifesciences Ltd. on Thursday offloaded a 1.46% stake for Rs 270 crore in the company through open market transactions.

One of the public shareholders of the pharma major, Rakesh Shah, sold 20 lakh shares on Thursday at Rs 1,350 apiece, according to NSE bulk deal data. As of June 2024, he held a 4.88% stake in the company.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. bought 20.79 lakh shares, or 1.52%, at Rs 1,350.18 apiece.

In August, Emerald Investments Ltd., a public shareholder of the company, exited the company's shareholding by offloading a stake worth Rs 1,187.4 crore in a bulk deal through an open market transaction.