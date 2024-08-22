Emerald Investments Exits Eris Lifesciences Via Bulk Deal For Rs 1,187.4 Crore

NDTV ProfitMarketsEmerald Investments Exits Eris Lifesciences Via Bulk Deal For Rs 1,187.4 Crore
Shares of Eris Lifesciences closed 2.13% higher at Rs 1,238.85 apiece on the NSE.

22 Aug 2024, 10:22 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Eris Lifesciences Ltd.'s manufacturing facility. (Source: Company's official fb page)</p></div>
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.'s manufacturing facility. (Source: Company's official fb page)

Emerald Investments Ltd., a public shareholder of Eris Lifesciences Ltd., exited the company's shareholding by offloading a stake worth Rs 1,187.4 crore in a bulk deal through an open market transaction on Thursday.

Emerald Investments sold 98.86 lakh shares at Rs 1,201 apiece. The public shareholder held a 7.27% stake in the company as of June 2024, according to the BSE data.

The stake was bought by Infinity Partners, a firm based in Poland. Infinity Partners mopped up the shares, representing a 7.27% stake, at Rs 1,201 apiece, totalling Rs 1,187.4 crore.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences closed 2.13% higher at Rs 1,238.85 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.17% advance in the benchmark Nifty.

