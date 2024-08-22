Emerald Investments Exits Eris Lifesciences Via Bulk Deal For Rs 1,187.4 Crore

Emerald Investments Ltd., a public shareholder of Eris Lifesciences Ltd., exited the company's shareholding by offloading a stake worth Rs 1,187.4 crore in a bulk deal through an open market transaction on Thursday.

Emerald Investments sold 98.86 lakh shares at Rs 1,201 apiece. The public shareholder held a 7.27% stake in the company as of June 2024, according to the BSE data.

The stake was bought by Infinity Partners, a firm based in Poland. Infinity Partners mopped up the shares, representing a 7.27% stake, at Rs 1,201 apiece, totalling Rs 1,187.4 crore.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences closed 2.13% higher at Rs 1,238.85 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.17% advance in the benchmark Nifty.