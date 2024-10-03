HDFC Bank Share Sale: BNP Paribas Offloads Rs 755 Crore Stake; Citi Morgan Stanley Lift Shareholding

BNP Paribas Financial Markets previously sold a stake valued at Rs 543.27 crore in HDFC Bank Ltd. on Tuesday through open market transactions. The fund house offloaded 30.72 lakh shares, which is a 0.04% stake, at a price of Rs 1,768.05 per share, according to block deal data from the BSE.

HDFC Bank lost Rs 34,481 crore on Thursday, with its market capitalisation dropping to Rs 12.82 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank plans to sell loan assets worth around Rs 60,000-70,000 crore to boost liquidity and lower its credit-deposit ratio. NDTV Profit reported last month. The bank is expected to focus on selling mortgages and car loans. India's largest private sector bank may use certificates to facilitate these sales, according to sources.

The bank is using a less common financial tool called 'pass through certificates' for this sale. These certificates provide holders with fixed income from a group of assets, such as loans. This could potentially be the largest sale of PTCs in India, according to an insider.