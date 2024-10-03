Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 1.82 Lakh Crore In Market Cap, Reliance Industries And HDFC Bank Drag

The top 10 most-valued firms cumulatively lost Rs 1,82,693 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. All top 10 most-valued firms were also among the losers in today’s session.

Reliance Industries lost Rs 78,280 crore in market capitalisation, dropping to Rs 19.03 lakh crore and HDFC Bank lost Rs 34,481 crore with its market cap dropping to Rs 12.82 lakh crore.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex saw their worst session on Thursday since Aug. 5 as the Securities Exchange Board unveiled curbs on futures and options trading, which dented the risk appetite of investors. Heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The market cap of the Nifty 50 companies declined by Rs 4.09 lakh crore to Rs 200.94 lakh crore, according to data on the National Stock Exchange.