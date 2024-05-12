New Peak To 143 Chocolates A Minute, Mother's Day Gifts Drive Orders At Swiggy Instamart

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNew Peak To 143 Chocolates A Minute, Mother's Day Gifts Drive Orders At Swiggy Instamart
Swiggy Instamart CEO Phani Kishan took to X to share order trends seen on Mother's Day this year.

12 May 2024, 06:45 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@bellefoto?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Alex Pasarelu</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/infants-feet-being-held-by-a-womans-hand-with-painted-and-manicured-hands-resting-on-a-gray-blanket-S8BW-Wx9G8I?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Alex Pasarelu on Unsplash)

Mother's Day is an occasion to appreciate the very special lady in our lives with a token of love. Shopping trends on quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart showed customers rushing in to buy gifts for their mothers, driving sales higher than other peak days of the year.

Celebrated every second Sunday of May, Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 12 this year. Sharing order data on X, formerly known as Twitter, Swiggy Instamart CEO Phani Kishan said the quick commerce platform has surpassed levels seen on not just New Year's Eve, but Valentine's Day and Holi.

Orders for flowers and chocolates started flowing in a day before, spiking around Saturday evening. The platform saw frequency for chocolate orders run up to 143 a minute, said Kishan in a post.

Plants were also favoured as Mother's Day gifts, with order volumes rising 7.7 times than usual Sundays.

Jewellery, makeup products and accessories were also ordered by many on the day. Swiggy Instamart saw am 11.4 times jump in jewellery orders over last week. Orders for handbags, perfumes and watches jumped 141% on Sunday, setting a new single-day record.

People in Bangalore and Mumbai mostly chose roses for Mother’s Day gifts for Bangalore and Mumbai, while Delhiites went for chocolates. Plants were the preferred gifts in Hyderabad, cakes in Chennai, and perfumes in Kolkata.

