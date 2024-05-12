New Peak To 143 Chocolates A Minute, Mother's Day Gifts Drive Orders At Swiggy Instamart
Swiggy Instamart CEO Phani Kishan took to X to share order trends seen on Mother's Day this year.
Mother's Day is an occasion to appreciate the very special lady in our lives with a token of love. Shopping trends on quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart showed customers rushing in to buy gifts for their mothers, driving sales higher than other peak days of the year.
Celebrated every second Sunday of May, Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 12 this year. Sharing order data on X, formerly known as Twitter, Swiggy Instamart CEO Phani Kishan said the quick commerce platform has surpassed levels seen on not just New Year's Eve, but Valentine's Day and Holi.
Going by the current orders, looks like @swiggyinstamart is on track to hit our highest-ever orders today; surpassing not just NYE but also peak days like V-Day and Holi this year! ð clearly love for moms above all!#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/HXLm3iZI4J— Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) May 12, 2024
Orders for flowers and chocolates started flowing in a day before, spiking around Saturday evening. The platform saw frequency for chocolate orders run up to 143 a minute, said Kishan in a post.
Orders for chocolate started as early as midnight and continue to be ordered. Weâre currently running at 143 chocolates per minute. Love for our mothers is sweeter than everything else. â¤ï¸ð« #MothersDay @swiggyinstamart pic.twitter.com/gDwE6kGwLh— Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) May 12, 2024
Plants were also favoured as Mother's Day gifts, with order volumes rising 7.7 times than usual Sundays.
Sales of plants as gifts are soaring today, up 7.7X and only going higher! ð¿ð Happy to help spread the love and greenery this Mother's Day! #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/FfgmWWDf4n— Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) May 12, 2024
Jewellery, makeup products and accessories were also ordered by many on the day. Swiggy Instamart saw am 11.4 times jump in jewellery orders over last week. Orders for handbags, perfumes and watches jumped 141% on Sunday, setting a new single-day record.
Orders for jewellery on @swiggyinstamart are sparkling today, up 11.4X from last week! ðâ¨ It's clear that people are pulling out all the stops to make this Mother's Day extra special. #MothersDayÂ #GiftsOfLove pic.twitter.com/Cz8ChHqrgb— Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) May 12, 2024
Seems like moms are getting a fabulous makeover this Motherâs Day! @swiggyInstamart witnessed a whopping 141% surge in orders for handbags, perfumes and watches. Setting a new record for single-day orders. ðð #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/VQ5KEftwee— Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) May 12, 2024
People in Bangalore and Mumbai mostly chose roses for Mother’s Day gifts for Bangalore and Mumbai, while Delhiites went for chocolates. Plants were the preferred gifts in Hyderabad, cakes in Chennai, and perfumes in Kolkata.