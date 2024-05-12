New Peak To 143 Chocolates A Minute, Mother's Day Gifts Drive Orders At Swiggy Instamart

Mother's Day is an occasion to appreciate the very special lady in our lives with a token of love. Shopping trends on quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart showed customers rushing in to buy gifts for their mothers, driving sales higher than other peak days of the year.

Celebrated every second Sunday of May, Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 12 this year. Sharing order data on X, formerly known as Twitter, Swiggy Instamart CEO Phani Kishan said the quick commerce platform has surpassed levels seen on not just New Year's Eve, but Valentine's Day and Holi.