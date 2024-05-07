When Is Mother's Day 2024? Know History, Significance And Other Details
Mother's Day 2024 will be observed on May 12. Here is everything you need to know:
Mother’s Day is celebrated worldwide to appreciate the countless sacrifices and contributions of mothers or mother figures towards their children and families.
The second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day around the world and this year it falls on May 12.
People around the world celebrate this day in different ways. Some prefer to spend the day with their mothers and the women who play the role of mothers in their lives, others spoil them with gifts and vacations.
Mother’s Day History
In 1908, activist Anna Jarvis recognised the dedicated contribution of her mother to humanitarian work and founded Mother’s Day in the U.S. In 1914, then U.S. President, Woodrow Wilson, officially announced the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day 2024 Significance
This special day celebrates a unique bond. A mother plays a pivotal role in the nurturing and growth of a child. Mothers give children selfless love and consistent support throughout their life's journey.
This bond is created even before the child is born. This day is celebrated to share this precious love, and contribution of mothers in keeping families connected.
Mother’s Day 2024: Celebrations
From purchasing your mother a fancy gadget to taking her on vacation, one can plan several activities for Mother’s Day.
Here are a few common ideas for this day:
Prepare a meal with her or for her
Gift her a gadget or apparel of her choice
Spend a day or weekend with her
Gift her a gold bracelet/chain/ring
Mother’s Day 2024: Quotes
'God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.' -Rudyard Kipling
'All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.' -Abraham Lincoln
'The love of a mother is the veil of a softer light between the heart and the heavenly Father.' -Samuel Taylor Coleridge
'Who's a boy gonna talk to if not his mother?' -Donald E. Westlake
'Motherhood is... difficult and... rewarding.' -Gloria Estefan