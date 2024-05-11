Happy Mother's Day 2024: Best Short Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Express Your Love For Your Mom
Express your love for your mom with these heartfelt Mother's Day quotes and WhatsApp status messages. Show her how much she means to you!
Mother's Day is a day to celebrate mothers and all that they do. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. This year, Mother's Day falls on May 12, 2024.
Here are some of the best messages, wishes and Whatsapp statuses along with some famous quotes to help you make your mother feel special on Mother's Day. You can also add emojis as you want.
Mother's Day 2024: Short Messages And Wishes
Here are 10 short touching messages for Mother's Day. You can customise it as per your wishes.
Mom, you are the sunshine on a cloudy day. Happy Mother's Day!
Words can't express how grateful I am for your endless love and support. Happy Mother's Day!
You are my rock, my confidante, and my best friend. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!
Thank you for always believing in me, even when I doubted myself. Happy Mother's Day!
You inspire me with your strength and kindness every day. Happy Mother's Day!
Sending you a big hug and all my love on Mother's Day!
May your day be filled with peace, joy, and relaxation. You deserve it all, Mom!
Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing woman I know!
Thank you for all the sacrifices you have made for our family. We love you, Mom!
You are the heart and soul of our family. Happy Mother's Day!
Mother's Day 2024: Top 10 WhatsApp Status
Here are 10 WhatsApp Status messages for Mother's Day. You can customise it as per your wishes.
"Happy Mother's Day to my first friend, my best friend, and my forever friend. I love you, Maa!"
"To the world, you are a mother. To our family, you are the world. Happy Mother’s Day!"
"From scraped knees to broken hearts, you've always been there for me. Thank you, Amma. Happy Mother's Day!
"Here's to the woman who raised me into the person I am today. I love you more than words can express. Happy Mother's Day. Momma!"
"Happy Mother's Day to the superhero who doesn't wear a cape but has always saved the day. Love you, Aai!"
"Celebrating the heart and soul of our family this Mother’s Day! Thank you for everything, Mumma."
"The only thing better than having you for a mom is my children having you as a grandma. Happy Mother's Day!"
"To my mom, my role model, and my best cheerleader - Happy Mother's Day. I'm so lucky to have you."
"Raising me took a lot of patience and strength. Thanks for hanging in there. Happy Mother's Day, Maa!"
"Today and every day, I am grateful for the love and light you bring into my life. Happy Mother's Day!"
Mother's Day 2024: 20+ Famous Quotes
"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." - Princess Diana
"The world needs our mothers." - Liya Kebede
"A mother's love is the heartbeat of the family." - Unknown
"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Rudyard Kipling
"A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." - Tenneva Jordan
"A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place." - Amy Tan
"A mother's love is like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day." - Unknown
"A mother's love is like no other love in the world." - Agatha Christie
"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." - Unknown
"A mother's love is a gift that no one can replace." - Unknown
"A mother is the most powerful influence in a child's life." - Eleanor Roosevelt
"A mother is the only person who can love you unconditionally." - Unknown
"A mother is the most important person in your life." - Unknown
“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." - Cardinal Mermillod
"A mother is a person who, when you are sick, puts her hand on your forehead to feel your temperature and then puts her hand on your cheek to feel if you have a fever." - Barbara Christine Seifert
"A mother is a person who, when you are all grown up, suddenly becomes your best friend." - Marion C. Garretty
"A mother is the only person in the world who can love you more than she loves herself." - Unknown
"A mother is the person who sees the first smile, hears the first word, feels the first hug, and worries about you every day of her life." - Unknown
"A mother is someone who sacrifices everything for her children, even her own happiness." - Unknown